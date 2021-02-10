BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $4.77. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 262,991 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of BioHiTech Global worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

