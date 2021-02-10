BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 18,483 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $739,689.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.