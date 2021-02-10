Biotricity (BTCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Get Biotricity alerts:

BTCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 31,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,091. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.