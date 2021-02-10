Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.76

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 185259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.