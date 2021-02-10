Bitcoin Interest Price Up 262.4% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 262.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $143,650.36 and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00247128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00093388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.