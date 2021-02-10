BitTube Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $12,840.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00391122 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

