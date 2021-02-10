Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,325. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

