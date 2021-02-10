Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Blackbaud stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

