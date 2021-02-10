BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

