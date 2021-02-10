BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BME stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

