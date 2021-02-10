BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

