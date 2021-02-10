Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

