Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.55

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.43 to $0.55 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.51.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,325,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.