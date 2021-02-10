Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 120.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bondly has a market cap of $37.92 million and $8.13 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 120.9% against the dollar. One Bondly token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00201180 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Token Trading

Bondly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

