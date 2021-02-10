boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

BHOOY opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

