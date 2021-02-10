boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock opened at GBX 358.83 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 312.80. boohoo group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

