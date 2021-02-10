BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Cap of $31.67 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $552.45 or 0.01225774 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00201180 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,323 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

