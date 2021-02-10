BP (NYSE:BP) Trading 5.9% Higher

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.03. 35,258,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 19,558,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

