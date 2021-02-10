BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

