Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 201,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 1,380,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,056,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

