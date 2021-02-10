Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 10,434 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

