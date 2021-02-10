Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 22,054 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.64.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.00. 12,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.38 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $428.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

