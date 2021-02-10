Brian J. Cooke Buys 5,000 Shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 5,000 shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,039.72).

LON:CGS opened at GBX 373 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.37. Castings P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The firm has a market cap of £162.75 million and a P/E ratio of 44.94.

Get Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) alerts:

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.