Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 8.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.77. 637,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 284,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

