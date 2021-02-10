BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

