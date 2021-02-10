BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. 140166 raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

SNAP stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

