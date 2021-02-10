BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

