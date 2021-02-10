BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $298.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

