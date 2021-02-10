BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 568 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $340.69 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

