Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 575,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 972,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 million, a PE ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

