Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 542,770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $271,451,000 after acquiring an additional 255,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.43 and a 200 day moving average of $477.55. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.