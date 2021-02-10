Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,647. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.