Brokerages Anticipate Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

