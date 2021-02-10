Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $575.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.95 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $621.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

