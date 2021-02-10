Brokerages Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDRA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 368,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,606. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.