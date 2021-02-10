Brokerages Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

ITUB stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,961,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

