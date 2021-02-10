Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Stride reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Stride stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Stride has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

