Brokerages Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT at $5.33

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 359,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,051,668. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

