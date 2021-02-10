Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $15.50

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,357. The company has a market capitalization of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

