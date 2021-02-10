Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $27.50

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGXF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:INGXF remained flat at $$22.92 during trading hours on Friday. 657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

