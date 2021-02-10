Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $57.40

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

