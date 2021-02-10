Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $3.18

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,920,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

