Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $245.63

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

WDAY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.26. 36,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

