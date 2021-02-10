Brokers Issue Forecasts for Maximus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Maximus in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

