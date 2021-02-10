Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

