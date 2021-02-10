Brokers Offer Predictions for Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

