Brokers Set Expectations for Athene Holding Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Athene in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Athene stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Athene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 79.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

