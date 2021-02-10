Brokers Set Expectations for Luminex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Luminex in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

