Brokers Set Expectations for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE MOD opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $740.62 million, a PE ratio of -131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.