Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,223 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 5.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.16% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $100,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 39,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,128.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

